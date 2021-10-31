Ohio State holds steady in Joel Klatt’s top 10 after win over Penn State

Things got a little scary for Ohio State on the night before Halloween. Buckeye fans had become accustomed to the offense routinely putting 50 plus points on the board and the defense shutting opponents down.

Penn State is the best OSU has seen since the Oregon loss, so most should have expected a battle. Admittedly, I was not one as I picked Ohio State to cover the spread, while my colleagues predicted a closer affair. Regardless, when the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions get on the same field, there are usually fireworks and have given us some all-time classics.

While Ohio State did not dominate, they did beat the No. 20 team in the nation by nine points. Joel Klatt continues to like what he sees out of the Buckeyes leaving them at No. 2 in his weekly rankings. Klatt was quick to include in his post that this task is next to impossible outside of Georgia being No. 1 on everyone’s board.

Ohio State will travel to Lincoln to take on Nebraska next Saturday.

