Ohio State history of first-round NFL draft wide receivers

It’s looking more likely than not that there will be two Ohio State players taken in this year’s NFL draft, and if so, they’ll be receivers. Both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave will go down as two of the best in the history of the Buckeye program and join other receivers that went in the first round of the NFL draft.

OSU actually has a solid history of producing NFL wide receivers, with many of them going down as first-round draft picks. All told, there have been eight former Ohio State players go in the first round, meaning we could be looking at a cool and even ten after Thursday night.

Do you know who the previous eight were? If not, no worries because we’ve got the list and history of when and where they went for you to reminisce or get up to speed on so that you can impress folks at your NFL draft watch party tonight.

Here we go in chronological order.

Paul Warfield (1964)

Aug 5, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; Miami Dolphins former receiver Paul Warfield arrives during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft Details

Selected By | Cleveland Browns

Overall Pick | No. 11

Joey Galloway (1995)

Unknown date 1993; Madison, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Joey Galloway (7) against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft Details

Selected By | Seattle Seahawks

Overall Pick | No. 8

Terry Glenn (1996)

Nov 18, 1996; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Terry Glenn (83) runs after a catch against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 42-3. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft Details

Selected By | New England Patriots

Overall Pick | No. 7

David Boston (1999)

Ohio State Football: All time program leaders in receiving yards

David Boston gets into the endzone with Michigan #30 Andre Weathers hanging on. Credit: Doral photo

NFL Draft Details

Selected By | Arizona Cardinals

Overall Pick | No. 8

Michael Jenkins (2004)

Ohio State #12 Michael Jenkins catches a pass for a TD in the 2nd quarter. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

NFL Draft Details

Selected By | Atlanta Falcons

Overall Pick | No. 29

Santonio Holmes (2006)

Ohio State football: Best player to wear jersey No. 4 - Buckeyes Wire

Santonio Holmes, WR, was Selected No. 25 overall by Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2006 NFL Draft. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

NFL Draft Details

Selected By | Pittsburgh Steelers

Overall Pick | No. 25

Ted Ginn, Jr. (2007)

LOOK: Former Ohio State WR Tedd Ginn, Jr. loved to ruin Michigan's day

Ted Ginn, WR, was selected No. 9 overall by Miami Dolphins in the 2007 NFL Draft. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

NFL Draft Details

Selected By | Miami Dolphins

Overall Pick | No. 9

Anthony Gonzalez (2007)

Anthony Gonzalez was a wide receiver on Ohio State football teams in the mid-2000s. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

NFL Draft Details

Selected By | Indianapolis Colts

Overall Pick | No. 32

