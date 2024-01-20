Ohio State hires Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

The Ohio State Buckeyes have found their next offensive coordinator. On Friday, the program announced that head coach Ryan Day had tabbed former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien to lead the Ohio State offense.

O’Brien is set to take over the play-calling duties from Day who has called the plays for the program throughout his tenure in Columbus. Last season, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline held the offensive coordinator title though his responsibilities were mostly during the preparation portion of the game week.

In 2023, the Buckeyes had their lowest average offensive output since 2011, averaging 30.5 points per game, which ranked 45th in the country. In every season from 2012 through 2022, the Buckeyes averaged over 35 points per game.

In his last season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2022, O’Brien’s Crimson Tide offense averaged 41.1 points per game.

The 54-year-old O’Brien is returning to college football after one year with the New England Patriots as the franchise’s offensive coordinator, the same position he held in 2011. O’Brien also spent time with Alabama in 2021 and 2022 following his firing from the Houston Texans.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire