Ohio State high on Joel Klatt’s final preseason college football ranking

One of the college football analysts we have a ton of respect for is Fox’s Joel Klatt. He’s insightful, doesn’t seem to make statements just to rile up fanbases, and has the knowledge of the game to make an unbiased call on things. He also has become somewhat the voice of Ohio State football over the last few years with the Buckeyes finding themselves over on Fox often.

During the season Klatt routinely gives us his thoughts on where he ranks college football teams based on the body of work that includes the latest week of games. But it isn’t just during the season. Klatt has released a few opinions on social media prior to the 2022 season kicking off and has had a high opinion of what OSU can do this season.

Well, Klatt just released what he’s calling his last preseason rankings and he again has the Buckeyes high up on his list — as most do.

Here’s a look at Klatt’s top ten preseason college football teams for 2022, just a couple of weeks before the real stuff comes to a television or streaming device near you.

USC Trojans

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Record

4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Pac-12

NC State

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Record

9-3 overall, 6-2 in the ACC

Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher coaches from the sidelines. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Last Year’s Record

8-4 overall, 4-4 in the SEC

Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman was reportedly offered D-coordinator gig at Ohio State

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Last Year’s Record

11-2 overall

Michigan

Michigan football borrows, ah-hem, steals tradition from Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh would owe Michigan a $1.5 million buyout if he were to leave this year.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines. Credit: Columbus Dispatch

Last Year’s Record

12-2 overall, 8-1 in the Big Ten

Utah

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Record

10-4 overall, 8-1 in the Pac-12

Clemson

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jayron Kearse (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Record

10-3 overall, 6-2 in the ACC

Georgia

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the Georgia G-Day Spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Red defeated Black 28-23. Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald

Last Year’s Record

14-1 overall, 8-0 in the SEC

Ohio State

Ohio State football checks in high atop the preseason AP Poll

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talk during a timeout in the third quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Last Year’s Record

11-2 overall, 8-1 in the Big Ten

Alabama

Bryce Young celebrates a touchdown in an NCAA college football game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Last Year’s Record

13-2 overall, 7-1 in the SEC

Joel Klatts's final preseason college football rankings

[listicle id=94556]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire