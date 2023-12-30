Ohio State’s Heisman winners throughout history

Buckeye Legends

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State’s football history is packed with talent on both sides of the ball—and on the sidelines—from game-changing quarterbacks to dynamic receivers, defensive standouts, and iconic running backs.

Throughout the program’s run, six Buckeyes have capped off the regular season holding the game’s most prestigious honor — the Heisman Trophy.

Of course, No. 45 holds the distinction of winning the award twice.

Here’s a look back at the others who join him in the historical vault…

7. Les Horvath — 1944 Heisman Trophy winner

(AP)

6. Vic Janowicz — 1950 Heisman Trophy winner

(Getty)

5. Howard 'Hopalong' Cassady — 1955 Heisman Trophy winner

(Getty)

4. Archie Griffin — 1974 Heisman Trophy winner

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

3. Archie Griffin — 1975 Heisman Trophy winner

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons)

2. Eddie George — 1995 Heisman Trophy winner

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Troy Smith — 2006 Heisman Trophy winner

(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire