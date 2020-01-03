Ohio State Heisman finalist Chase Young to enter NFL draft FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Young was selected to The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference football team, and named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move.

The junior Heisman Trophy finalist made the announcement Friday on Twitter. He says he looks forward to ''joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.''

Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Young was a unanimous All-American selection and a rare defensive player to be selected a Heisman finalist. He collected a slew of other postseason honors.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25