Ohio State heavyweight Nick Feldman named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

What a week it was for the Ohio State wrestling team. Down quite a few key players going into a matchup with Michigan, the Buckeyes fell down by ten points in the dual-meet on two separate occasions only to battle back and force a winner-take-all final heavyweight match between OSU’s Nick Feldman and Michigan’s No. 4 ranked Lucas Davison.

It was a close battle, but Feldman got a late takedown to pull off the 4-3 upset and give the Buckeyes a 20-19 dual-meet win over arch-rival Michigan this past weekend.

And now, for all of his efforts, Feldman was named the Big Ten’s Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday. It’s the fourth time this season a wrestler wearing a Scarlet and Gray singlet took home the weekly award.

Things get very difficult for the 12-1 Buckeyes on Friday as they travel to Happy Valley to take on No. 1 Penn State Friday. They’ll need the same type of effort and more to have any shot of staying with the best program in America right now.

