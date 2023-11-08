Ohio State heavily favored to beat Michigan State on Saturday according to midweek update

The Ohio State football team is headed back home after a couple of physical tests on the road vs. Wisconsin and Rutgers. The team that will meet the Buckeyes there is a Michigan State team that’s having a season to forget.

Not only are there some off the field things the school is trying to move on from, but the on-field product hasn’t been very good either. The Spartans sit at 3-6 overall and just 1-5 in the Big Ten, good for last place in the East division.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is still undefeated and looking to keep things on track for a massive clash with Michigan on November 25 that could have championship aspirations on the line.

Back Soon… 👀 🆚 Michigan State

🗓️ Saturday Nov. 11th

⏰ 7:30 PM ET

🏟️ The Shoe #GoBucks | @UnionHomeMtg pic.twitter.com/2wdWb06RZe — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) November 8, 2023

You can understand then why Ohio State is favored by so much as we check in on the odds for the game on Saturday. According to BetMGM, the Buckeyes are a whopping 31.5 point favorite over the Green and White. And while that seems like a very large margin, it makes sense based on how teams are playing.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the odds as we get closer and closer to kickoff Saturday night in the ‘Shoe. If the line moves significantly either way, we’ll bring it to you.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire