Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been spotted recruiting in Indiana
As the 2023 cycle is coming to an “end” (it seems like it with how many players ultimately sign during the early period), the Buckeyes and Ryan Day have their sights on a few prospects that they would love to have join the fold.
One of those is Joshua Mickens, who is fresh off his official visit to Columbus after decommitting to LSU just before the trip. Mickens preps at Lawrence Central and it looks like Day was at his school today checking up on him (He did retweet the picture). The defensive end has yet to announce when he will make his final choice but the Bucks are going after him hard in recent weeks.
Just another day at LC. Welcome Head Football Coach from Ohio State – Ryan Day! 🐻🔥🏈@ltgoodnews @LCHSBears @LCHSAthletics @LTSFoundation @lc_bb1 @LTSFoundation @CoachMattMoen pic.twitter.com/p0VUmjCB5I
— LC Freshmen School (@FreshmanLc) December 2, 2022
If I had to guess, Mickens will eventually commit to OSU, adding to their current class of 19 players, which is rated as one of the best in the country.
