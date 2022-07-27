Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discusses Notre Dame

I’m sure my colleagues at every other college wire site appreciate the boost in content when conference media days come around but I’ll be honest – one of the more underrated things about Notre Dame being independent in football is not having to worry about such matters.

I’ve never quite understood the hoopla over a bunch of college football coaches giving canned answers to the media besides the fact it means that fall camp and actual games are nearing but to each their own, I suppose.

With that in mind this week the Big Ten is up to bat for their media days in Indianapolis. With the good lord willing, Notre Dame won’t be sending a coach and a couple players to this in my lifetime.

Check it out: An up-close look at Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series uniforms

However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke on Wednesday and was asked the Buckeyes clash with Notre Dame in the season opener and certainly didn’t talk down his opposition.

“I think its a great opportunity to play against a really good opponent, “said Day, “Marcus Freeman does a really good job, he’s got a good staff, they’re very knowledgeable, very energetic, do a great job schematically and do a great job recruiting. It’s going to be a really big challenge for us, they’ve got a really good team coming into Ohio State so all those things are going to have our guys attention and I think there is a little more attention from our guys just knowing how big of a game we have to start the season off.”

I would hope Day was willing to praise Freeman seeing as there were reports that he tried to hire him as his defensive coordinator last winter.

Anyway, some real coach-speak in there but I wouldn’t be expecting Ohio State to be taking the Irish at all lightly come Labor Day weekend.

