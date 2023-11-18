Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previews Minnesota

Each Tuesday during the season, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day meets with the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to discuss what he saw from the last game and preview the next contest and team.

This week, the Buckeyes welcome in the Minnesota Golden Gophers that have struggled to find consistency so far in 2023. They sit at 5-5 and need one more game to be bowl-eligible, but it’ll be a tall task to knock off the OSU in the ‘Shoe.

Day stepped to the podium to discuss many things earlier this week, and in case you missed any of it, we’ve got the entire press conference thanks to the fine folks at Ohio State.

Hit the play button on the below video and listen to Day provide some injury updates, discuss the improving play of quarterback Kyle McCord, the development of the offensive line, and more.

Stay with us when Ohio State and Minnesota do battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday for ongoing coverage before, during, and after all the action.

