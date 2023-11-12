Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discusses win over Michigan State

Well, that was more like it. We finally got to sit back and watch an Ohio State football game without too much teeth gnashing and handwringing with the Buckeyes’ public flogging of Michigan State, 38-3.

Honestly, the score wasn’t as indicative of how dominant the Buckeyes were in this one, and it might be the most complete game OSU has played, right at the time of the year when you want things to start coming together.

Head coach Ryan Day met with the media after the game to discuss what he saw from his team. Here is the complete press conference thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes YouTube channel. Day discussed the play of Kyle McCord, the timing of getting some of key players back on offense, how the offense is starting to come around, and much, much more.

The first three minutes of the press conference is missing sound, but the rest of Day’s comments are loud and clear so hang in there.

Ohio State will now prepare to host Minnesota next week in the penultimate matchup before the big one we all know is coming at Michigan in two weeks.

