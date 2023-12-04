Ohio State head coach Ryan Day unsure which quarterback will start the Cotton Bowl

After starting for the majority of Ohio State football’s season, you’d think that quarterback Kyle McCord’s job would be safe heading into the Cotton Bowl against Missouri.

As Lee Corso famously says, “not so fast my friend.” When head coach Ryan Day was asked about McCord’s job, he said that “everyone is going to have the opportunity to compete, and get after it during bowl practice. And then when it’s time to go play in the game, we’ll figure out who should gets the reps and go from there.”

McCord beat out Devin Brown after a long competition that went into the first few weeks of the season, so expect him to be in the mix.

Ryan Day would not commit to Kyle McCord as QB1 in the Cotton Bowl or the 2024 season: "I think that's a long way away right now…everyone is going to have an opportunity to compete and get after it during bowl practice." pic.twitter.com/pOT49Xr8Jr — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 3, 2023

You can’t discount freshman Lincoln Kienholz either, who got some reps late in the last few games when Brown was out with an ankle injury. It’s going to be a very interesting last few weeks of the year leading up to the Cotton Bowl and beyond.

