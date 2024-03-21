Ohio State head coach Ryan Day responds to Tony Alford leaving to Michigan

It is still shocking that Tony Alford left the Ohio State football program and joined its main rival Michigan last week.

The Buckeye coaching staff may have had an idea that Alford was looking to move on, but not to Ann Arbor. With the fact that Ohio State had gone through two spring practices prior to his departure, it was interesting to see how head coach Ryan Day would respond to the move.

Well, the Buckeye boss met with the media on Tuesday, and didn’t seem too concerned about information that Alford could bring with him to That Team Up North.

Day explained that the run game should look differently when they face each other in November, as they only “sprinkled a couple things that Chip (Kelly) has done.”

There are more than a few keys points to take away from Day’s statement. Staying on Alford’s move, who he didn’t specifically name, he didn’t seem too concerned about what the former Buckeye coach could divulge to the enemy.

More importantly, it seems like Day tipped his hand as to who could be the starting quarterback, or at least what style that we could see in the spring and fall. The fact that he expects his starter to run the ball is different than we have seen in years past.

Another big mention by Day was the use of “quarterback communication,” as now they can talk with the sidelines just like the NFL does, sort of. The rule hasn’t been passed for every conference, but there has been talk of it after multiple teams got a chance to use them during this past bowl season

The ACC approved the rule last month, with others most likely to follow. Great to see the Buckeyes preparing as if it will be approved in the Big Ten soon.

