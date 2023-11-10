Ohio State head coach has only good things to say about Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seemingly settled the debate of which college football fans can claim him as their former quarterback when he said that he went to school at Ohio State and played football at LSU.

But Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the later part of Burrow’s time with the Buckeyes as a backup, is still happy for him either way.

“He’s proud to be a Buckeye,” Day said “And we’re proud that he did so well at LSU and now in the NFL.”

When talking about both Burrow and Stroud and their success in the NFL, Day said both of the quarterbacks have “it” according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

“It is intelligence. It is special intelligence,” Day says. “Understanding how things move. How bodies react. Their ability to anticipate what the defender might do, their ability to anticipate what their own teammates might do and I think that’s ‘IT.’ I’ve always believed that.

“And then also to have the moxie and leadership that it takes to have the emotional intelligence of leading a team. So when you combine the intelligence, the IQ, the EQ, and the spacial intelligence, I think that’s what makes both those guys special.”

Day had a lot more to say about the Bengals quarterback in Hobson’s article, but even though Burrow claims LSU as his college football home, it seems as if the Buckeyes are still glad to have had him at all.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire