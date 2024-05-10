Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler re-offers seven-footer with touch

Head coach Jake Diebler and the Ohio State basketball team have been hitting the recruiting trail hard this offseason. Now Diebler is trying to get his second seven-footer after nabbing former Kentucky Wildcat Aaron Bradshaw from the transfer portal. Eric Reibe has confirmed that OSU has made its intentions known.

Reibe held an offer from Ohio State all the way back to December of this year, but with a coaching change in mid-February, Diebler felt it necessary to make sure the forward/center knew he was wanted in Scarlet and Gray.

Reibe is a native of Germany but currently resides in Potomac, Maryland where he attends The Bullis School. The big man can play inside or out and has a smooth left-handed stroke. He is a four-star prospect in the class of 2025. You can watch some of his highlights below.

As of this writing, Reibe has a crystal ball prediction to land with Ohio State. This would be another big-time get for Diebler if he can pull it off.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire