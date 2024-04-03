Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. to transfer after two seasons in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another Ohio State men’s basketball guard is leaving the program.

Buckeyes sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. is transferring after two seasons in Columbus, according to a spokesperson with Ohio State. The 6’4″ New York native improved his scoring going from averaging nearly five points a game last year to 13.5 in the 2023-24 season.

In 35 starts this past season, he also averaged a little over one rebound while shooting 44% from the floor. Gayle Jr. was ranked as the 41st overall recruit nationally in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports.

Earlier this week, freshman guard Scotty Middleton announced his intentions to transfer. On Tuesday, the Buckeyes had two players announce their returns: Leading scorer Bruce Thornton for his junior year and South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson, who started his career at Ohio State.

Ohio State missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season after the midseason firing of head coach Chris Holtmann. Interim head coach Jake Diebler received the full-time position before the Buckeyes run to the NIT quarterfinals, where they lost to Georgia at the Schottenstein Center.

