Ohio State guard Rikki Harris enters transfer portal after five years in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mohawk is moving on from Columbus.

Fifth-year Buckeyes senior guard Rikki Harris announced on Wednesday that she is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Harris has been a staple for Ohio State women’s hoops in her five years with the program, bringing personality and passion to the court, along with averaging 5.7 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Ohio’s Mr. Basketball Colin White on his future with Ohio State

In a post on Instagram, Harris wrote, “These last 5 years have been nothing less than a dream come true. Everything we have accomplished as a team and a program will be held close to my heart and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be a Buckeye.”

Harris continued her written statement by saying with this being her final year of eligibility, she is looking for an opportunity to play at her fullest potential. “I will never forget the friendships and sisterhood I have made along the way that I know will last a lifetime,” she concludes. “Thank you again, Buckeye nation.”

The Indianapolis native has been part of a class that endured a lot since arriving at Ohio State in 2019, including the COVID-19 pandemic year in 2020 and then a self-imposed postseason ban stemming from NCAA violations.

In 2023, Harris then helped the Buckeyes reach their first Elite 8 since 1993, and then followed that up by helping the program this past season to its first outright Big Ten regular season title since 2009-10.

Harris is the third Buckeye to enter the transfer portal during this window, following redshirt sophomore Emma Shumate and freshman Diana Collins.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.