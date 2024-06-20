Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon named OSU Women’s Athlete of the Year

Jacy Sheldon just keeps piling up the awards. Well into her rookie season with the Dallas Wings after being selected No. 5 overall in this year’s WNBA Draft, Sheldon can now add Ohio State Athlete of the Year to her list of achievements.

A local product from nearby Dublin, Ohio, Sheldon was the heart and soul of the women’s basketball team for the past four years. The Buckeyes experienced great success with Sheldon running the show winning 113 games to just 40 losses while making runs to the Sweet 16 in 2022 and Elite Eight in 2023.

Sheldon led the Women’s team to a regular season Big Ten championship and had the team ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation for a good portion of her senior year. She averaged 17.8 points per game this season and would also surpass 2,000 career points.

What a special last season in Scarlet & Gray for @JacySheldon 🗣️ Buckeye Nation, join us in congratulating Jacy for being awarded @OhioStAthletics Athlete of the Year ‼️ 📝https://t.co/kVrEd6j5ym pic.twitter.com/re0Y13CWdg — Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) June 18, 2024

Buckeye Nation will certainly miss seeing No. 4 on the floor at the Schott after one of the most decorated careers in Ohio State Women’s basketball history. Congratulations to Jacy Sheldon on an honor well deserved.

