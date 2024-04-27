Feb 1, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bowen Hardman (15) shoots over Illinois Fighting Illini forward Marcus Domask (3) during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 87-75.

Former Ohio State guard Bowen Hardman announced Saturday that he is transferring to Akron.

Hardman, a sophomore, played in 18 games for the Buckeyes this season. He averaged 1.8 points per game and shot 44% from the floor.

During his freshman year, he appeared in seven games and was 4-for-8 shooting with all his attempts coming from behind the arc.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Cincinnati native committed to OSU in May 2020 as the No. 5 prospect from Ohio according to 247Sports.com. When he signed with Ohio State the next November, 247Sports had him ranked as the No. 8 prospect from Ohio and the No. 48 shooting guard in the nation.

He also attracted the interest of Cincinnati while at Princeton High School and received an offer from them the day before he committed to the Buckeyes.

Felix Okpara, Scotty Middleton, Zed Key and Roddy Gayle have also entered the transfer portal this offseason. Okpara committed to Tennessee, Middleton to Seton Hall, Key to Dayton and Gayle to Michigan.

Ohio State has added former Buckeye guard Meechie Johnson from South Carolina, center Aaron Bradshaw from Kentucky and forward Micah Parrish from San Diego State.

Mar 26, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bowen Hardman (15) consoles guard Dale Bonner (4) following the NIT quarterfinals against the Georgia Bulldogs at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 79-77.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State guard Bowen Hardman commits to Akron