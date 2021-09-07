Ohio State grades out 22 players as champions after Minnesota win

Each week, the Ohio State coaching staff grades the performance of players, with the coveted tag of “Champion” being what everyone aims for. After last week, a whopping 22 players were graded out at the highest level, led by all five starters on the offensive line.

Chris Olav and Miyan Williams received Champion status as co-offensive Players of the Week, as did Zach Harrison with the same accolade on the defensive side. Not to be forgotten, Mitch Rossi garnered Special Teams Player of the Week.

In addition to those four, the following players all graded out as Champions according to a release from the Ohio State Department of Athletics.

Graded “Champions” for Minnesota game

Offense

TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL Dawand Jones, OL Luke Wypler, OL Thayer Munford, OL Paris Johnson Jr.

Offensive Players of the Game

WR Chris Olave and RB Miyan Williams

Defense

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DT Antuwan Jackson, DT Haskell Garrett, DT Taron Vincent, CB Denzel Burke, SAF Josh Proctor, SAF Ronnie Hickman, SAF Bryson Shaw, LB Cody Simon, LB Tommy Eichenberg, LB Teradja Mitchell

Defensive Player of the Game

DE Zach Harrison

Special Teams Player of the Game

TE Mitch Rossi

Ohio State now prepares to host Oregon at the ‘Shoe and will need to have just as many, if not more, players that grade out as Champions if it expects to run its record to 2-0.

