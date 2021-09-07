Ohio State grades out 22 players as champions after Minnesota win
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Each week, the Ohio State coaching staff grades the performance of players, with the coveted tag of “Champion” being what everyone aims for. After last week, a whopping 22 players were graded out at the highest level, led by all five starters on the offensive line.
Chris Olav and Miyan Williams received Champion status as co-offensive Players of the Week, as did Zach Harrison with the same accolade on the defensive side. Not to be forgotten, Mitch Rossi garnered Special Teams Player of the Week.
In addition to those four, the following players all graded out as Champions according to a release from the Ohio State Department of Athletics.
NEXT … All 22 graded Champions for the Minnesota game
Graded “Champions” for Minnesota game
The defensive player of the game – @zacharrison_ ‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6TN4T8FiZc
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 3, 2021
Offense
TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL Dawand Jones, OL Luke Wypler, OL Thayer Munford, OL Paris Johnson Jr.
Offensive Players of the Game
WR Chris Olave and RB Miyan Williams
Defense
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DT Antuwan Jackson, DT Haskell Garrett, DT Taron Vincent, CB Denzel Burke, SAF Josh Proctor, SAF Ronnie Hickman, SAF Bryson Shaw, LB Cody Simon, LB Tommy Eichenberg, LB Teradja Mitchell
Defensive Player of the Game
DE Zach Harrison
Special Teams Player of the Game
TE Mitch Rossi
Ohio State now prepares to host Oregon at the ‘Shoe and will need to have just as many, if not more, players that grade out as Champions if it expects to run its record to 2-0.
List
Snap counts, handing out grades for Ohio State's win over Minnesota
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.