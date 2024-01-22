Ohio State grabs 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin, who is off the board for USC

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Ryan Day continue to win big recruitments and feast on other programs’ departing players. Quarterback prospect Julian Sayin committed to Alabama but then transferred once Nick Saban retired. Ohio State picked off Sayin to bolster its roster even more in a highly productive offseason.

Buckeyes Wire has more on the story:

“Alabama transfer quarterback Julian Sayin committed to the Buckeyes, giving them yet another elite option at the position for the coming years. The California native stands 6-foot, 1-inch and weighs 195-pounds, held an offer from Ohio State while he was committed to the Crimson Tide.

“Sayin signed and then enrolled early, but everything changed when Nick Saban announced his retirement. The No. 3 quarterback and 21st overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2024 class entered the transfer portal on Friday and was immediately connected to Ohio State.”

This removes Sayin from consideration for USC. A lot of Trojan fans had wondered if Sayin was a possibility for Lincoln Riley. That door is now closed.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire