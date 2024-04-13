Ohio State golfer Neal Shipley shoots 80 on 3rd day of Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Amateur Neal Shipley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ohio State golfer Neal Shipley followed his rounds of 71 and 76 with an 8-over-par 80 on Saturday at the Masters.

Shipley, a graduate student from Pittsburgh, had no birdies, bogeyed Nos. 3, 7, 11, 13, 16 and 17 and double-bogeyed No. 18. At 11-over through three rounds, he was in a tie for 53rd place when his round ended, with several golfers still on the course.

Shipley already has secured a Sunday visit to Butler Cabin, where he will be honored after joining Jack Nicklaus as the only Ohio State players to finish the Masters as low amateur.

Shipley, who who will resume his college season on Monday, was the only amateur to make the 36-hole cut among the six who entered. Nicklaus earned his low-am distinction in 1960, when he finished 13th in pro golf’s first major championship of the season.

As an amateur, Shipley receives no money from the $20 million purse, but he is expected to turn pro within the next few months. He qualified for the Masters by finishing runner-up at the U.S. Amateur last summer.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 2024 Masters Tournament: Neal Shipley shoots 80 on 3rd day