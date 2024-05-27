Ohio State golfer Adam Wallin holds lead at NCAA Championship

Through three rounds of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, Ohio State golfer, Adam Wallin, holds the top spot after firing a 3-under par 69 Sunday.

Wallin notched five birdies and just three bogeys during his round to grab the lead at 5-under par for the tournament, two strokes ahead of Virginia’s Ben James and Stanford’s Karl Vilips.

“I had a really solid day,” said Wallin. “I don’t know exactly how many greens I hit, I think like 16 or something, which was really solid. I never made any mistakes, just strung together a good round of golf.”

As a team, the Buckeyes are in fifth place. The top eight teams following Monday’s final round move on to a match play format to determine a team champion. The Buckeyes are in pretty good shape, eight shots ahead of Arizona and Georgia Tech in ninth place.

It’s been quite some time since an OSU golfer has taken the NCAA crown. Clark Burroughs did it in 1985, and he is one of five OSU individual champions, including Jack Nicklaus in 1961.

Wallin, along with his Ohio State teammates, will be paired with Florida State and North Carolina for Monday’s final round and will start off the first tee at 2:25 p.m. ET. Golf Channel will have coverage of the final round from 6-10 p.m. ET.

