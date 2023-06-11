Ohio State gets three crystal ball picks for 2024 4-star New Jersey safety

This weekend was viewed as a big few days of recruiting for Ohio State football.

The Buckeyes officially hosted multiple top prospects and commits, 2024 New Jersey safety Jaylen McClain being one of them. The 6-foot and 185 pound back-end defender has received three crystal ball selections for Ohio State from 247Sports director of recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, their national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn and Buckeye insider Bill Kurelic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

They are three of the most well connected analysts in the country, so when all of them make the same pick, there is a high chance it’s going to end up being correct. 247Sports ranks McClain as the 22nd safety and 243rd overall player in their composite rankings.

McClain has yet to tweet anything out about his current visit, but it still looks like it’s going the Buckeyes way.

More!

247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong not worried Jeremiah Smith will flip Watch: Inside the Arizona Cardinals draft room as the select Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. Texas 5-star 2024 cornerback schedules Ohio State official visit Indiana 2025 cornerback is offered by dream school, Ohio State Initial thoughts on Ohio State and the Big Ten’s new football schedule model

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire