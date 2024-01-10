Ohio State gets good news on returning offensive lineman putting off NFL draft, returning to Columbus

It’s been a lot of welcoming news for the Ohio State football program ever since the turn of the New Year. Several guys have decided to come back to Ohio State rather than enter the NFL draft, there’s been positive commitments and rumors on the recruiting front, and some transfer portal momentum bringing an influx of talent to Columbus.

That continued on Wednesday when OSU starting left guard from last season, Donovan Jackson, announced he’s putting off the NFL draft to join many of his teammates in coming back for another season in the Scarlet and Gray.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 320-pound Texas native took to social media on Wednesday to confirm some of the rumors we’ve been hearing about a likely return.

There is still more to do. pic.twitter.com/kNHkHdcdu8 — Donovan Jackson (@D_jack78) January 10, 2024

Jackson was a very highly-rated, five-star prospect in the 2021 class when he committed to Ohio State and is still thought to be a potential high draft pick, though this year’s struggling offensive line did little to likely get his draft stock where it could be. Now, however, he’ll have another season to put some exceptional game film together to do just that as a part of the 2024 “brotherhood.”

Welcome back Donovan.

