Ohio State gets elevated in Joel Klatt’s college football rankings after Week 5

We love ourselves some Joel Klatt on this website. He at least tries to be unbiased, unlike some other personalities that are straight homers out there. Yeah, he calls mainly Big Ten games for Fox, but he is analytical, smart and can string more than a few coherent thoughts together.

After each week’s action, Klatt gives us his opinion on how he would rank teams. It’s a week-by-week thing but takes into account the body of work. He has historically been pretty kind to Ohio State, but he’s also been critical when the Buckeyes don’t perform up to standards.

This week he really likes OSU and has elevated the Buckeyes after they handled business easily against Rutgers. Sometimes Klatt goes deeper with his rankings but this time he only went to his top five, though he does say the rest of his top 10 is coming later.

Here’s how Klatt has his top five shaking out after Week 5: Ohio State makes a big move up.

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)

Sept. 24, 2022; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 5-0

Last Result | Beat Missouri, 26-22

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1

Clemson Tigers (5-0)

Sept. 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) carries the ball up the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 5-0

Last Result | Beat NC State, 30-20

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5

Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 5-0

Last Result | Beat Iowa, 27-14

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4

Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)

Sept. 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 5-0

Last Result | Beat Arkansas, 49-26

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0)

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) congratulates Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) on a touchdown during the second half of Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Where Things Stand

Record | 5-0

Last Result | Beat Rutgers, 49-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2

Joel Klatt's CFB rankings and Twitter thread

My new Top 5 will be

1) @OhioStateFB

2) @AlabamaFTBL

3) @UMichFootball

4) @ClemsonFB

5) @GeorgiaFootball Rest of Top 10 coming after USC game…Georgia cannot play the way they have vs Kent State and Missouri and stay at the top — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 2, 2022

