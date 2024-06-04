Ohio State gets crystal ball prediction to add in-state running back

June is the biggest recruiting month of the year. Talented high school players from all over the country will be making official visits to college campuses as the next step in choosing a school. Ohio State kicked off the weekend in a big way welcoming a plethora of four and five-star recruits.

One name in particular to keep an eye on is in-state running back Bo Jackson. Jackson who hails from Cleveland, Ohio has been a top priority for the Buckeyes for quite some time now. He is a top 100 player and is rated as the No. 5 overall running back according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Ohio State got some good news in regards to Jackson after he took his official visit this past weekend. Steve Wiltfong of On3 has joined Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts with a crystal ball prediction for Jackson to land in Columbus.

On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Ohio State to land 4-star ATH Bo Jackson🌰 Jackson is a Top 75 prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking. Read: https://t.co/D9UzzZPebF pic.twitter.com/0NdYYfC16H — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 2, 2024

According to recruiting analyst, Hudson Standish, Jackson is the real deal.

One of the best offensive skill players in the Midwest at this stage of the evaluation process with the ability to succeed running between the tackles or outside in a modern offensive scheme. Owns a physically imposing college-ready frame verified around 6-foot, 205 pounds. Ability to stack cuts together to find green grass in the open field is extremely impressive considering his size. Routinely showcases impressive contact balance and consistently runs through arm tackles. Elite short area quickness and agility show up plenty on tape while evading defenders at the second level and has been verified in a combine setting. One of the more productive junior seasons of any offensive skill player in the Midwest, finishing his 2023 campaign with nearly 30 total touchdowns and 1,700 rushing yards on over 10 yards a carry. Should be viewed as the type of ball carrier who can immediately carve out a role in a two or three-man rotation and produce with his mix of size and encouraging athleticism.

If this young man lives up to even half of his namesake, the Buckeyes are in for a treat should he commit to Ohio State.

