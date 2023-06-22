Ohio State gets commitment from 4-star QB recruit Tavien St. Clair

The Buckeyes may have lost 2024’s No. 1 overall QB recruit Dylan Raiola to Georgia. However, they’ve since added two blue chip quarterbacks to their upcoming classes. The first was Langston Hughes (Ga.) four-star QB Air Nolan, who committed to Ohio State’s class of 2024 back in April.

Yesterday they got another when Bellefontaine (Ohio) four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

St. Clair (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) had offers from 24 other programs, including Alabama, Florida and arch-rival Michigan.

Asked about his decision, St. Clair told Steve Wiltfong at 247Sports that it’s about tradition and QB development.

“Just the tradition, the excellence in football and the people outside of football really, The quarterback development is the best there is. Being a kid in Ohio you dream about being a Buckeye. I felt in my heart this is the spot for me…”

Ohio State’s class of 2025 now has two members – the other being Douglass (Ga.) five-star safety Jontae Gilbert. They rank fifth in the nation in the too early to matter rankings for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

