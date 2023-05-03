Ohio State gets a commit from 2023 instate preferred walk-on defensive lineman

It didn’t take long for William Mason 2023 defensive end, Caden Davis, to make up his mind on where he would play in the fall after Ohio State offered him a preferred walk-on position yesterday.

Davis announced that he has committed to the Buckeyes this morning over scholarship offers from Butler, Dayton, Eastern Illinois, and others.

Although this may not seem like a big deal, anytime you can save a scholarship and get a player who has division one offers, it’s a win. Davis actually has a solid frame at 6-foot, 5-inches, and 220 pounds, and has the potential to not just contribute as a practice player.

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

The Buckeyes have had some recent success with walk-ons. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson made plenty of big plays this past fall. Davis is looking to have the same kind of impact.

More!

247Sports thinks this Ohio State player created buzz during the spring Ohio State makes cut for IMG Academy defensive tackle Ohio State men's tennis receives No. 3 overall seed in NCAA Tournament PFF Predicts five Buckeyes in first round of Way-Too-Early 2024 NFL mock draft Ohio State dominated Spring Game attendance across all of college football

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire