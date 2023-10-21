Ohio State gets breathing room as Marvin Harrison Jr. catches TD pass

It has not been pretty. In the case of Penn State’s offense, it has been pretty darn ugly.

The Nittany Lions’ defense finally gave way in the fourth quarter on Saturday in Columbus as Ohio State opened a 20-6 lead in the battle of undefeated Big Ten teams.

The difference? As FOX Sports’ Gus Johnson gushed, Ohio State had a Maserati, and Penn State didn’t.

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and after the PAT, the Buckeyes led, 20-6.

Harrison had a career-high 11 receptions, including the TD, for 162 yards as time was running out on Penn State.

