Ohio State gets another major contributor to return in 2024

Ohio State football has seen a few players leave via the transfer portal and off to the NFL.

One of those players who had a major decision was defensive tackle Ty Hamilton. The fourth-year senior could have gone either way, but on Monday afternoon announced that he will be returning to Columbus for a fifth season.

This past season was Hamilton’s best in a Buckeye uniform, as he registered 38 total tackles along with two sacks. His playing time will undoubtably increase, as another defensive tackle, Michael Hall Jr., has opted to declare for the NFL.

With Hamilton now set to return and defensive end Jack Sawyer as well, the Ohio State defensive line is setting up to be on of the most formidable units in the country.

Hopefully this isn’t the last good news that the Buckeyes will hear, as there are still more than a few starters who have yet to make their decisions.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire