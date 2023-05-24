Ohio State game vs. Notre Dame to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and televised by NBC/Peacock

Ohio State’s game at Notre Dame on Sept. 23 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on NBC and the company’s Peacock streaming service.

The game is the second game of the Buckeyes’ home-and-home series against the Fighting Irish. Ohio State won last year’s game in Columbus, 21-10.

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium.

This year’s game will be the first time the Buckeyes have traveled to South Bend, Indiana, since a Sept. 28, 1996 game won by OSU, 29-16. Ohio State has won five of seven games all-time against the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State opens its season Sept. 2 at Indiana, followed by non-conference games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky preceding the showdown against Notre Dame.

