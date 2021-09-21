Ohio State game against Rutgers to be 3:30 p.m kick

Phil Harrison
·1 min read
In this article:
We now know the kick time for another one of Ohio State football’s games in 2021. The Big Ten announced Monday that the Big Ten Network would televise the game between Rutgers and OSU, and that the contest would be held at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

To date, Ohio State’s schedule has been all over the map. Its first contest of the year was a Thursday night game against Minnesota up in Minneapolis. That was followed by a Saturday Noon kick against Oregon, then a 3:30 p.m. slot vs. Tulsa this past Saturday. The Buckeyes game this weekend will be a 7:30 p.m. kick at home against Akron. Then, it’s back to 3:30 p.m. for the Rutgers game.

Rutgers is clearly on the upswing under head coach Greg Schiano. The Scarlet Knights have started the year 3-0 and have a huge tilt against Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

