Ohio State gains more first place votes, remains at same spot in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Ohio State is starting to turn heads a little more than it was at the beginning of the year after another offensive explosion, this time against a respectable (or so we think) Wisconsin defense.

With the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, it’s apparent that at least some voters are starting to take a little more notice. Though the Buckeyes still remained at No. 3 behind both Georgia (1) and Alabama (2), they did pick up a few more first-place votes, now receiving four instead of just one.

There’s still a decent gap between ‘Bama and Ohio State, but it is closing, and frankly, it doesn’t really matter.

The rest of the poll has some significant changes because of some upsets inside the latter part of the top ten and beyond and we’ve got the rest of the top ten counted down for you below, starting from No. 10 to No. 1.

NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1015

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 10/13

Last Week | 11 (⇑ 1)

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1077

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 9/NR

Last Week | 12 (⇑ 3)

Kentucky Wildcats (4-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1136

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 8/21

Last Week | 9 (⇑ 1)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1176

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/11

Last Week | 8 (⇑ 1)

USC Trojans (4-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1226

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 6/15

Last Week | 7 (⇑ 1)

Clemson Tigers (4-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1339

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/5

Last Week | 5 (– no change)

Michigan Wolverines (4-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1379

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/6

Last Week | 4 (– no change)

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1486

First Place Votes | 4

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/3

Last Week | 3 (– no change)

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1558

First Place Votes | 26

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/2

Last Week | 2 (– no change)

Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1563

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/3

Last Week | 1 (– no change)

NEXT … The full USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Complete USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 4-0 1,563 (34) – 2 Alabama 4-0 1,558 (26) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,486 (4) – 4 Michigan 4-0 1,379 – 5 Clemson 4-0 1,339 – 6 Southern California 4-0 1,226 +1 7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,176 +1 8 Kentucky 4-0 1,136 +1 9 Tennessee 4-0 1,077 +3 10 North Carolina State 4-0 1,015 +1 11 Ole Miss 4-0 864 +2 12 Penn State 4-0 824 +3 13 Utah 3-1 822 +1 14 Baylor 3-1 638 +3 15 Oregon 3-1 622 +3 16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 -10 17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 +3 18 Washington 4-0 539 +6 19 Arkansas 3-1 509 -9 20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 +3 21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 -5 22 Florida State 4-0 252 +5 23 Minnesota 4-0 238 +9 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 +2 25 Syracuse 4-0 74 +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1

