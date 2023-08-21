Ohio State freshman receiver Brandon Inniss has black stripe removed

Black stripe alert! Brandon Inniss made waves last year when he decommited from Oklahoma and flipped to Ohio State. Other teams continued to pursue Inniss throughout the year, but he stayed committed to the Buckeyes. The four-star receiver was officially welcomed to the Brotherhood today after losing his black stripe.

Inniss comes to Columbus as a very highly touted receiving prospect. He was ranked as the No. 5 wideout in the 2023 recruiting cycle and the No. 35 ranked player overall.

On top of Oklahoma, Ohio State beat out the likes of Alabama, USC, and his home state schools of Florida State and Miami.

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨 Zone 6 is adding even more talent to the Brotherhood, welcome @Brandon1inniss 🌰 pic.twitter.com/dmkWFNZoSk — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 21, 2023

Inniss joins a loaded class of freshman receivers to lose their black stripes including Carnell Tate, Noah Rogers, and Bryson Rodgers.

