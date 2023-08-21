Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Josh Padilla sheds black stripe

Black stripe alert! Another freshman lineman has been officially welcomed to the Brotherhood. Josh Padilla took another step in the right direction as he shed his black stripe earlier on Monday.

With the season kicking off in just under two weeks, Ohio State is working hard to figure out what the offensive line will look like in 2023. After losing three starters to the NFL draft this past spring there are plenty of voids to fill.

Padilla was a four-star recruit from Dayton, Ohio, and chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

Padilla may not be ready to contribute much this season as a true freshman but will be an important cog in the offensive line for the next several years. He played right tackle in high school, but projects to move inside at OSU.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire