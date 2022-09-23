Ohio State freshman Hero Kanu has black stripe removed

It’s blackout week for the Ohio State football team as Wisconsin comes to town for a primetime showdown. Keeping with the black theme, another Buckeye lost his black stripe when defensive lineman Hero Kanu was officially welcomed to the brotherhood.

Originally from Germany, Kanu played his high school football in California and was somewhat of a late bloomer as he had only played two years of football. He committed to OSU as the No. 18 defensive lineman in the 2022 class with Ohio State coaches believing he has enormous upside.

With some time under the tutelage of Larry Johnson, Kanu could become the next great defensive lineman to wear scarlet and gray. Check out what he had to say after hearing the news.

Kanu and the Buckeyes will take on Wisconsin this Saturday at 7:30 pm. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction to get you ready for the Big Ten opener.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: A discussion on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin with Badgers Wire's Asher Low

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin from a Badgers' fan and media perspective

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire