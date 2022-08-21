Ohio State freshman defensive end Kenyatta Jackson loses his black stripe

Buckle up because we’re going to continue to see Ohio State football newcomers lose their black stripes over the next couple of weeks. As Buckeye freshmen and transfers reach a point when they have become a part of the OSU culture because of effort and the way they carry themselves, they lose their black stripe down the center of their helmets, revealing that iconic scarlet stripe down the center. All in front of teammates.

It’s a tradition former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer brought with him, and ever since then, it’s a right of passage for OSU football players before they “officially” become a part of the Buckeye brotherhood.

OSU had a trio of players receive the honor on Saturday and one of those was defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. He was gracious in his comments to his teammates in a brief ceremony.

“I just want to give a thanks to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Jackson said. “I want to give thanks to coach (Larry) Johnson, the rushmen — the strength coaches, all the coaches as a matter of fact. Go Bucks!”

Jackson came to Ohio State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class and was ranked as the No. 9 edge rusher and 98th overall prospect in the cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Now that he’s had his black stripe removed, he can now work towards becoming the best version of himself he can be in the room that Larry Johnson is in charge of.

There’s a pretty good track record in that room, and Jackson could be the next to make a name for himself.

