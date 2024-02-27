Who are Ohio State football's top five additions?

Ohio State returns the bulk of its nucleus for its 2024 season, but change is a constant in college football.

That’s especially the case in this transfer portal era when players no longer must sit out a year before playing for their new school.

Jan 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State University football safety Caleb Downs talks with the media during his first sit-down interview since transferring from Alabama. He was the national freshman of the year at Alabama.

Ohio State got one of the biggest infusions in transfer talent in the country, and four of those players are among the five newcomers most likely to make an impact for the Buckeyes next season.

Here’s a look at them:

Oct 28, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Will Howard

Howard wasn’t a blue-chip prospect out of Pennsylvania five years ago, but as a quarterback he probably will determine the fortunes of the Buckeyes more than any other player.

Howard worked to become a star at Kansas State, and now he’ll have more talent around him than he did there. He’ll also have more expectations, which he has embraced.

Ohio State didn’t jump on Howard right away in the transfer portal because the Buckeyes wanted to see how the Cotton Bowl played out with Devin Brown at quarterback.

That didn’t go well for OSU. Brown was ineffective early and then injured in the 14-3 loss to Missouri, causing coach Ryan Day to pursue Howard, after all. Howard uses his legs as well as his arm, and Ohio State is banking on that dual threat as well as his experience and grit to lead the Buckeyes to a championship.

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Caleb Downs (2) practices before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Caleb Downs

Downs is the highest-ranked player Ohio State got in the portal, and he’ll replace Josh Proctor as the final piece to the Buckeyes’ defensive puzzle.

Downs is a force as a pass defender as well as a run defender. He led Alabama in tackles last year. Typically, a safety leading a team in tackles is reflective of a bad defense. In this case, it’s a testament to Downs’ ability. He’s even a dangerous punt returner.

Even better news for the Buckeyes? As a sophomore, he’s not eligible for the NFL draft until 2026.

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs past Vanderbilt defenders for a 40-yard gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Mississippi won 33-7. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Running back Quinshon Judkins

For a time, it looked like Dallan Hayden might be the only scholarship Buckeye running back with any experience in 2024. But then TreVeyon Henderson announced he would return. That came after Judkins committed to the Buckeyes after being a two-time All-Southeastern Conference player at Mississippi, saying Ohio State was a dream school.

Judkins and Henderson should form the most dangerous running back duo in the country this year. Like Henderson, Judkins is a home-run threat. But he’s probably a better runner between the tackles and has been more durable.

FILE - Alabama center Seth McLaughlin (56) takes the field against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama center Seth McLaughlin, who had several errant snaps against Michigan in the College Football Playoffs, has entered the transfer portal, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Center Seth McLaughlin

Yes, McLaughlin had some snapping yips this past season at Alabama. But he believes that is correctible. If so, McLaughlin provides a significant upgrade over the performance of Carson Hinzman last year. In fairness to Hinzman, he was pressed into being a starter as a redshirt freshman following the departure to the NFL of Luke Wypler.

McLaughlin is a fifth-year senior who played under new OSU offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in Tuscaloosa. McLaughlin should go a long way toward solidifying an offensive line that will be under the microscope this year after struggling much of 2023.

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver and 5-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith competed in the FHSAA Class 1M state championship on Dec. 7, 2023, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

Smith is the only freshman on this list, which is a testament to how difficult it will be for first-year players to crack the lineup, and to Smith’s ability.

The wide receiver from Florida is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class and is considered a generational talent. With Marvin Harrison Jr. off to the NFL, a spot is open alongside Emeka Egbuka and probably Carnell Tate.

Smith will have plenty of competition for that third spot because position coach Brian Hartline has loaded the room with blue-chippers. But Smith is the favorite to win the job.

