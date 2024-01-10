How Ohio State football's Ryan Day voted in final coaches poll

Ryan Day put Ohio State at No. 9 on his ballot for the final US LBM Coaches Poll, one spot higher than the Buckeyes’ actual ranking.

In the poll released Tuesday to end the 2023 season, the Buckeyes were No. 10, mirroring their finish in the final Associated Press poll, their lowest in a decade.

The final ballots of the 63 coaches who participated in the poll were revealed the following day by USA TODAY Sports, which is among the sponsors. Day took part for the first time since his first season at the helm of the Buckeyes in 2019.

Mississippi, which was ahead of the Buckeyes in the poll, was flip-flopped with Ohio State on Day’s ballot.

The rest of Day’s top-10 included Michigan at No. 1, Washington at No. 2, Texas at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4, Georgia at No. 5, Florida State at No. 6, Oregon at No. 7 and Missouri at No. 8.

The Wolverines, who were the unanimous team atop the poll, defeated Washington in the College Football Playoff final on Monday night.

Six other coaches ranked the Buckeyes, who finished 11-2 overall, higher than Day. Georgia's Tech Brent Key had them the highest at No. 7.

Terry Bowden, who was fired in November after three seasons at Louisiana-Monroe, ranked Ohio State the lowest at No. 13, putting them behind Notre Dame despite the Buckeyes’ comeback win over the Irish in September.

Texas-San Antonio's Jeff Traylor also had the Irish at No. 10, two spots higher than the Buckeyes.

The full ballot for Day can be found below with others here.

Ryan Day's full coaches poll ballot

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Florida State

7. Oregon

8. Missouri

9. Ohio State

10. Mississippi

11. Penn State

12. Arizona

13. LSU

14. Oklahoma

15. Notre Dame

16. Louisville

17. Iowa

18. Oklahoma State

19. North Carolina State

20. Oregon State

21. Tennessee

22. Clemson

23. Liberty

24. SMU

25. Kansas State

