Ohio State football's rout of Purdue was encouraging, but Penn State will be real test

Ohio State has reached the halfway point of its season undefeated, and yet determining just how good these Buckeyes are remains elusive.

Are the No. 3 Buckeyes, with their stifling defense and potent passing game, a true national championship contender?

Or will Ohio State’s spotty running game be its undoing when they play top competition?

It’s possible to make a case for either scenario. The Buckeyes will get much more clarity this Saturday when unbeaten Penn State comes to town.

Nothing definitive should be taken from Ohio State’s 41-7 victory at Purdue. Ross-Ade Stadium has not been kind to the Buckeyes over the years, but these Boilermakers would have been overmatched even before they were riddled with injuries.

Ohio State (6-0) jumped on Purdue (2-5) early and never let the Boilermakers up for air. The Buckeyes are undefeated under Ryan Day against unranked opponents.

Day was perhaps most encouraged by the improved run game on Saturday. Ohio State was without TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams due to undisclosed injuries. Then Chip Trayanum was hurt in the first quarter.

Dallan Hayden entered and ran like a player the Buckeyes might not be able to spare. Hayden gained more than 100 yards three times as a freshman last year. But he has been fourth-string in OSU’s loaded backfield. Day said last week the hope was to limit him to four games to preserve his redshirt for an extra year of eligibility.

Depending on the health of the others, that may not be feasible. It might not be feasible even if the others do become healthy. Hayden doesn’t have Henderson’s speed, Williams’ bulk or Trayanum’s strength, but he hits the hole with purpose, vision and feel.

He ran for 76 yards and a touchdown in 11 carries against Purdue.

“To be able to go do that says a lot about his preparation,” Day said.

The offensive line has taken much criticism this year for its failures to consistently push back tacklers, but Day saw progress Saturday.

“We got downhill and created some play-action passes where guys were open down the field,” he said. “I felt on the sideline like we were knocking people off the ball at times. I felt like our running backs were running hard. Whether that shows up on film, I’ve got to take a look at it. But you saw a good demeanor out there.”

Quarterback Kyle McCord was sacked three times but usually had ample time in the pocket. He threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

“Up front today, it was a lot of 1-on-1 blocks across the board, especially in pass protection,” he said. “I think they did a really good job and gave me enough time to make them pay down the field. If teams are going to continue to try to do that to us, this was a good sign we can handle it.”

Now the Buckeyes must do it against Penn State, which has much stouter offensive and defensive lines than Purdue.

The Nittany Lions have outscored opponents by more than 36 points per game. But they, like Ohio State, have much to prove. The best team Penn State has played is offensively inept Iowa.

If Ohio State’s victory over Purdue lent itself to only partial answers, Penn State’s 63-0 win over Massachusetts meant almost nothing.

The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2016 and haven’t won in Columbus since 2011. But Penn State almost always plays Ohio State tough. Last year, the Buckeyes needed a game-for-the-ages performance by defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau to escape with a 44-31 win.

Ohio State’s chances against Penn State would be helped by good news from the trainers’ room.

In addition to the running backs’ injuries, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka didn’t play and cornerback Denzel Burke left the game in the third quarter. Day declined to provide an update on any of them after the game.

“We’ve really got to get healthy this week,” Day said.

The Penn State game was already on Ohio State’s minds before leaving West Lafayette.

“There’s always things we’ve got to get better at,” Day said. “We’re certainly a work in progress. We’re continuing to grow and build, and we have to play our best football next Saturday.”

