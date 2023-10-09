Ohio State football's potential top-five matchup with Penn State to kick off at noon

Ohio State will be in FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” time slot for the second time in three weeks.

The school announced Monday that the Buckeyes’ game against Penn State on Oct. 21 will kick off at noon and be televised by the network. FOX aired the Buckeyes’ 37-17 win over Maryland last Saturday in that same window.

The matchup with the Nittany Lions is a potential top-five clash as Penn State is No. 6 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Both teams are 5-0 and heavy favorites ahead of their games this weekend. The Buckeyes visit Purdue on Saturday, while Penn State is hosting Massachusetts.

When the Big Ten East powerhouses met last season in Happy Valley, they were also a "Big Noon Saturday" game.

Ohio State is planning a scarlet-out against the Nittany Lions as it did in 2021 when it hosted them in primetime.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football kickoff time, TV set for Oct. 21 vs. Penn State