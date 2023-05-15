Ohio State football's Nov. 11 game against Michigan State to kick off in primetime

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) scores a touchdown after a catch against Michigan State Spartans safety Jaden Mangham (1) in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

Ohio State will host Michigan State in primetime next season.

The school announced Monday that the Buckeyes’ game against the Spartans on Nov. 11 will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

It will mark the latest point in a season that they have held a night game at Ohio Stadium. All four of the Buckeyes’ previous home November night games were played during the first weekend of the month.

The potential for inclement weather in the Midwest has often limited the number of night games scheduled for Big Ten teams over the final month of the regular season.

After holding its first night game in 1985, it wasn’t until 2014 that Ohio State had one in November.

The last night game at the Horseshoe occurred in 2020 for the Buckeyes’ 49-27 win over Rutgers. No fans were in attendance due to capacity restrictions that were in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC is televising this year’s game between Ohio State and Michigan State as one of the new network partners for the Big Ten, which reached an agreement with three networks, including CBS and FOX, last year.

The deal includes a “Big Ten Saturday Night” package on NBC and Peacock, the streaming service for the network.

No times for the Buckeyes’ other regular season games have been announced.

