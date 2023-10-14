Ohio State football's Miyan Williams out, TreVeyon Henderson questionable vs. Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The status of Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson for Saturday’s game at Purdue is still a little uncertain.

While expected to return against the Boilermakers, he was listed as questionable on the Buckeyes’ pregame availability report.

Henderson missed last weekend’s win over Maryland with an unspecified injury, an issue lingering from their comeback at Notre Dame late last month.

But coach Ryan Day indicated it was a precautionary measure and that he was on track to be back in the backfield.

On his radio show on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday, coach Ryan Day said Henderson’s health was “much better than last week for sure.”

Henderson, who was limited by a broken bone in his left foot last season and missed five games as a result, led the Buckeyes with 295 rushing yards and five touchdowns in September.

His potential availability is to be closely watched in warmups as Miyan Williams, the third-string running back, is sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Williams was in the lineup a week earlier, but was included on the unavailable list.

Chip Trayanum, who saw 20 carries against the Terrapins a week ago, figures to get a heavy workload if Henderson is unavailable or limited.

Williams, who led the Buckeyes in rushing last fall, has been less utilized this year with 25 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

Ohio State is already down Emeka Egbuka, who suffered an apparent leg injury against Maryland. Day confirmed his absence Friday night during the Buckeyes' arrival in Lafayette. Egbuka did not travel with the team.

Tight end Joe Royer was also added to the unavailable list, which includes wide receiver Kyion Grayes, defensive lineman Will Smith and linebacker Kourt Williams as the other scholarship players who are out.

