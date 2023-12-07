Ohio State football's Marvin Harrison Jr. says he has yet to make up his mind on 2024

At a press conference Thursday, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said he's still undecided about playing in Ohio State's bowl game and whether to return next season for his senior season.

He discussed how he hasn't accomplished all he hoped to accomplish with the Buckeyes, but several times said he has yet to make up his mind on 2024.

Harrison had 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns this season on 67 catches. He averaged 18.1 yards per reception.

MORE: 5 things to know about Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a Heisman finalist

He also recorded his first collegiate rushing touchdown, a 19-yard score against Michigan State. And he did all this despite spraining his ankle in a 17-14 win over Notre Dame in late September.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. scores a touchdown during the second half of the Buckeyes' Nov. 25 game against Michigan.

Already named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Harrison is also a Heisman Trophy Finalist and is in the running to become Ohio State's first Biletnikoff winner since Terry Glenn in 1995. The Biletnikoff Award goes each year to college football's top receiver.

Ohio State will face Missouri in the Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 with a depleted roster.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. undecided on if he'll return