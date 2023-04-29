Ohio State football's Dawand Jones drops into fourth round of NFL draft

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79), a Ben Davis High School alum, during the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium.

Dawand Jones’ slide in the NFL draft ended on Saturday.

Once viewed as a borderline first-round pick with the prospect of joining Paris Johnson as the second offensive tackle from Ohio State to go among the first 32 selections, Jones fell to the fourth round, where he was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 111 overall pick.

Since its return as an expansion franchise in 1999, Cleveland has drafted five Buckeyes. Jones follows defensive tackle Tommy Togiai from 2021, cornerback Denzel Ward from 2018, wide receiver Brian Robiskie from 2009 and tight end Darnell Sanders from 2002.

The mammoth size of Jones, the Buckeyes’ starting right tackle for the past two seasons, figured to be a polarizing factor for teams and among the potential reasons for his drop to the draft's third day.

At the league’s scouting combine held in March, he measured 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, the largest among all players who were in attendance, with a wingspan of almost 88 inches.

Jones towered over defensive ends throughout the Big Ten and used his massive frame to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Houston Texans on Thursday.

In his two seasons positioned along the right side of Ohio State’s offensive line, he allowed just three sacks in 887 pass-blocking snaps, according to data from Pro Football Focus. None of those were given up last fall as he was named to CBS Sports’ All-America team.

But few offensive linemen in the NFL are as heavy as Jones. Only the Baltimore Ravens’ Daniel Faalele and New England Patriots’ Trent Brown weighed more last season, and in MockDraftable’s database, Jones posted the fifth-highest weight by a prospect since 1999.

Some of the apparent concerns surrounding Jones’ weight emerged in the aftermath of Ohio State’s pro day, which was held three weeks after the combine. Unlike the event in Indianapolis, Jones did not step on the scale, leaving teams without a more up-to-date measurement.

He had already weighed more at the combine than he did as a senior. He said he was about 364 pounds last August following an effort to slim down before his last season, dropping about 10 pounds over the offseason. Over the long run, he said he had hoped to be closer to 350 or 340 pounds.

It’s also likely at Jones’ size that he will be limited to playing at tackle rather leaving teams with the option to move him to the interior. He never lined up at left or right guard for the Buckeyes.

For an offensive lineman who was viewed as a project when he enrolled at Ohio State in 2019, his selection is ultimately a triumph, though.

Jones put much of his focus on playing basketball while attending Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, receiving scholarship offers from a handful of mid-major schools, and did not join the varsity football team until he was a junior.

When he signed with the Buckeyes, he was the lowest-ranked prospect in their class. The three-star had not received an offer from them until he was a senior in 2018.

He spent his first two seasons at Ohio State as a backup tackle before first starting on the right side in 2021 and developing into an NFL lineman.

