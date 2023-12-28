What is Ohio State football's bowl game record under Ryan Day?

As Ohio State takes the field at AT&T Stadium Friday night for the 2023 Cotton Bowl, Ryan Day has a chance to bring his bowl game record back to .500.

Since taking over as the Buckeyes' head football coach in 2019, Day has led OSU to two bowl wins in five games, including one win in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State is looking for its first bowl win since beating Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes lost to Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Overall, Ohio State has a 27-28 record in bowl games.

Ohio State kicks off against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. Friday.

How does Ryan Day's bowl record compare to past Ohio State coaches?

Day is one of six Ohio State coaches to have multiple bowl wins, joining Woody Hayes, Earle Bruce, John Cooper, Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer.

Tressel leads Ohio State with six bowl wins in 10 tries between 2001-10, while Hayes, Bruce and Meyer each have five.

Wes Fesler, Bruce, Tressel and Meyer are the only Ohio State coaches with winning records in bowl games.

Here's a look at how Day compares to past Ohio State coaches.

John Wilce (1913-28): 0-1

Wes Fesler (1947-50): 1-0

Woody Hayes (1951-1978): 5-6

Earle Bruce (1979-1987): 5-3

John Cooper (1988-2000): 3-8

Jim Tressel (2001-10): 6-4

Luke Fickell (2011): 0-1

Urban Meyer (2012-19): 5-2

Ryan Day (2018, 2019-present): 2-3

Ohio State bowl history under Ryan Day

Here's how Day's Ohio State teams have fared in bowl games.

2019 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

2021 Sugar Bowl: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

2021 CFP National Championship: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

2022 Rose Bowl: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

2022 Peach Bowl: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

