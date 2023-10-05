Ohio State football's Big Ten opponents announced through 2028

The Big Ten’s addition of Oregon and Washington as members is postponing Ohio State’s previously scheduled conference games against Southern California and UCLA, the two West Coast schools that first agreed to join the league next year.

Under a new scheduling model announced Thursday, the Buckeyes will instead travel to Oregon next season instead of UCLA and also visit Washington in 2025 rather than host USC, one of the sport’s traditional powers.

It won’t be until 2026 before Ohio State matches up with the Trojans in the regular season, coming with a trip to Los Angeles. The following season, USC comes to Columbus. The first matchup with the Bruins will be in 2025 at Ohio Stadium, followed by one at the Rose Bowl in 2028.

Ohio State's trip to Washington in 2025 will make up for a home-and-home series with the Huskies that had been canceled earlier this year.

Conference matchups for 2024 and 2025 had been set in June, but that was two months before the Big Ten expanded to 18 members, grabbing the schools from the Pacific Northwest and prompting the reworking.

Only a handful of Ohio State games remain as scheduled for the next two seasons, including home games with Iowa and Michigan and road games at Michigan State and Penn State next year. OSU will also still head to Illinois, Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin in 2025.

The Buckeyes will continue to face the Wolverines each season with “The Game” remaining as one of the league’s 12 protected rivalries. That is their only annual pairing. They will otherwise play other teams between two and three times over a five-year period.

Among the new West Coast schools, they will play Oregon in 2024, 2026 and 2027, while playing the three others twice.

Below are Ohio State’s conference opponents through 2028. Dates are to be set at a later point.

2024

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State

2025

Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

2026

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, USC

2027

Home: Michigan State, Purdue, Nebraska, USC

Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers

2028

Home: Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, Washington, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, UCLA

