Ohio State football's 5 best bowl victories this century

Ohio State has played in elite bowls almost every year this century.

Other than two Outback Bowls, an Alamo Bowl and a Gator Bowl, the Buckeyes have played in nothing except the most prestigious bowls – Rose, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Sugar and Peach.

The Buckeyes are 13-11 in those games, including the two College Football Playoff title games that technically aren’t bowls.

Here’s a look at the top five Ohio State bowl victories this century:

(NCL FIESTA 3JAN03) 2003 Fiesta Bowl -- OSU vs. Miami -- Ohio State's running back Maurice Clarett (#13) dives into the end zone from 5 yards out in the second overtime of the National Football Championships at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, January 3, 2003. The Buckeyes won the championship, 31-24. This touchdown meant the national title for Ohio State. (Dispatch photo by Neal C. Lauron)

2003 Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State 31, Miami 24, 2OT

Jim Tressel’s Buckeyes were major underdogs against the defending national champions in the Bowl Championship Series title game.

Miami wasn’t quite the juggernaut in 2002 it had been the year before, but few gave the Buckeyes a chance. They were derided as the "Luckeyes" after surviving so many close calls during the regular season.

But they proved themselves against Miami. After an early Hurricanes touchdown, the Buckeyes asserted themselves on defense and took a 14-7 halftime lead.

The game had several dramatic twists and turns in regulation time. Ohio State led 17-14 until a long Miami punt return set up a game-tying 40-yard field goal.

After a Miami touchdown to open overtime, the Buckeyes’ championship hopes looked dead when a fourth-down pass to Chris Gamble fell incomplete. But field judge Terry Porter belatedly threw a flag for pass interference on Miami’s Glenn Sharpe.

Given new life, the Buckeyes scored to tie the game and again to start the second overtime. The Buckeyes then made a goal-line stand capped by Cie Grant forcing a hurried throw from Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey. The pass fell incomplete to give OSU an improbable national title, its first since 1968.

Coach Urban Meyer and running back Ezekiel Elliott hold up the trophy following a College Football Playoff semifinal win over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1, 2015. Not every Ohio State season ends in a title, but they rarely end with losing records. Not since 1922-24 have the Buckeyes had consecutive losing seasons.

2015 Sugar Bowl/2015 CFP title game

Ohio State 42, Alabama 35

Ohio State 42, Oregon 20

Because the College Football Playoff title game isn’t technically a bowl, we’ll lump these two together. Ohio State’s other national title this century was even more improbable than its one 12 years earlier.

OSU was written off after losing to Virginia Tech early in the year and needed a 59-0 demolition of Wisconsin under third-string quarterback Cardale Jones to vault into the first CFP. Despite outplaying No. 1 Alabama, OSU fell behind 21-6 because of turnovers and missed red-zone chances.

An incredible touchdown catch by Michael Thomas on a pass from fellow receiver Evan Spencer gave the Buckeyes momentum into halftime, and the Buckeyes seized control in the second half. Ezekiel Elliott’s 85-yard touchdown run late in the game gave the Buckeyes a cushion it needed. Tyvis Powell intercepted a Hail Mary to clinch the upset.

In the title game in Texas, Oregon grabbed a quick 7-0 lead before the Buckeyes’ took over the line of scrimmage. Jones completed 16 of 23 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown, and Elliott ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns.

Oregon’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough. OSU’s defense made a key second-half goal-line stand, and the Buckeyes pulled away to give Urban Meyer his only OSU national title.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) celebrates his touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jameson Williams (6) against Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

2021 Sugar Bowl

Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

A year earlier, Ohio State lost a 29-23 heartbreaker to Clemson in the CFP semifinals marked by officiating calls that went against the Buckeyes. They were delighted to get another crack at the Tigers in New Orleans during the COVID-shortened season and took advantage.

Ohio State broke a 14-14 tie with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter and breezed to the victory. Justin Fields threw for six touchdowns and 385 yards. Running back Trey Sermon ran for 193 yards and a score.

It was the first OSU victory over Clemson after four losses to the Tigers.

Beset by injuries and COVID-forced absences, a depleted Ohio State team would lose the CFP title game in a 52-24 rout to Alabama.

Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) runs against Oregon during the second half of the Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Oregon, 26-17, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, Friday, January 1, 2010. (Neal C. Lauron/Columbus Dispatch/MCT)

2010 Rose Bowl

Ohio State 26, Oregon 17

This was arguably Terrelle Pryor’s finest moment. The sophomore quarterback threw for a season-high 266 yards and ran for 72 more in the Buckeyes’ win.

Ohio State led 10-0 before Oregon took a 17-16 lead early in the third quarter. The Buckeyes were ahead by 2 when Pryor led a long, game-sealing touchdown drive. He completed a third-and-13 pass to tight end Jake Ballard, and DeVier Posey made a nifty grab for a 17-yard touchdown.

Ohio State’s defense made Oregon one-dimensional, and the Ducks’ running game wasn’t enough.

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) fends off Utah Utes cornerback Micah Bernard (2) as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.

2022 Rose Bowl

Ohio State 48, Utah 45

The Buckeyes’ motivation for this game was questioned after their bid for a CFP bid fell short, but they showed their mettle with a comeback victory.

With NFL-bound Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson deciding not to play, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a game for the ages, catching 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. The receiving yardage set a record for all bowl games.

Freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. gave a glimpse of what was to come by catching three touchdown passes. C.J. Stroud threw for 573 yards.

Both teams had short-handed defenses, and it showed. Utah took two-touchdown leads three times, and Ohio State never led until Smith-Njigba’s final touchdown catch gave OSU a 45-38 lead. Utah answered with a touchdown before the Buckeyes drove to set up a 19-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles with 9 seconds left.

